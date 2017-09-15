Tomra Celebrates Recycling Loyalty Program’s One-Year Anniversary

Tomra, a Shelton, Connecticut-based manufacturer of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for collecting and recycling cans and bottles, has announced it is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its recycling loyalty program Tomra Makes Change.

Through Tomra Makes Change, the company says it has seen a significant increase in container redemption — members have recycled more than 30,000,000 containers through RVMs since its inception in September 2016.

More than 40,000 recyclers have joined Tomra Makes Change, further demonstrating that incentives work to motivate recycling behavior, says the company. In addition to redeemed rewards, a considerable number of charitable donations also have been made.