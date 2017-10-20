TOMRA Hosts International Audience at its 2017 event

Germany-based TOMRA Sorting Recycling hosted a global conference in mid-October 2017 at its TOMRA Leads event designed “to share insights from leading experts in recycling and waste management and to demonstrate the company’s breakthroughs in sensor-based sorting machines.”

With the theme “Future Perspectives in Recycling,” the two-day event featured a series of presentations and group discussions at the Rhein-Mosel Congress Centre in Koblenz, Germany, and technical demonstrations in TOMRA’s Test Center at its European headquarters in Koblenz. Participants included an international mix of recyclers, consultants, policy makers and members of the recycling trade media.