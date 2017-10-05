Redwood Plastics and Epic Polymer Amalgamate to Become Redwood Plastics and Rubber

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 1, 2017 — Redwood Plastics Corporation has merged with Epic Polymer Systems Corporation, a leader in polyurethane and rubber engineered solutions on October 1, 2017. On that date, the combined company began conducting business as Redwood Plastics and Rubber.

Redwood Plastics and Rubber began in 1971 and now offers plastic and rubber materials in a variety of stock shapes as well as design services to machine, mold and fabricate finished parts. Their 7 facilities across North America stock a wide variety of plastic materials and the largest inventory of cured rubber sheet. Many materials are ready to ship as full-size or cut-to-size on request.