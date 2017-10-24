Röchling Maywo Invests 5 Million Euros

Bad Grönenbach/Germany – The Röchling Group is investing 5 million euros in the expansion of Röchling Maywo GmbH. Up to 25 new jobs will be created with the expansion of production and new logistics hall at the Bad Grönenbach location. The expansion of capacity will decisively strengthen Röchling Maywo GmbH’s market position as a leading manufacturer of vacuum formable sheets and foils made from thermoplastics.

With this investment, the international Röchling Group, to which Röchling Maywo GmbH has belonged since 2012, sets a course for further growth at the location in Bad Grönenbach. Florian Helmich, Managing Director of Röchling Maywo, stresses: “With this investment, we are meeting the needs of strong growth. The expansion of production and the new logistics hall will enable us to react even better to our customers’ requests, and will further increase our ability to deliver.” The company premises will be expanded with around 5,000 square meters of hall space and a large employee car park. The construction project is expected to reach completion at the beginning of 2018. The new building will create 25 new jobs in the final expansion.