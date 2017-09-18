Saertex Invests in Modern Production Processes in Saerbeck and Worldwide

Saertex is investing in the efficiency of its Saerbeck production site.

A new, state-of-the-art 10,000 m2 production building was successfully completed this spring. Investments were also made in new machine technology for the carbon production sector. Both are part of the Saertex global production strategy with digitally networked locations in 9 countries on 5 continents.

With the construction of a new building at the Saerbeck company headquarters, Saertex has developed a production area with an additional 10,000 m2 which now covers a total area of 50,000 m2 at the most important production plant of the Saertex Group. Two aspects were important here – to create efficient production and work processes and to protect the health of employees.