Sanner Invests in Bensheim Production Facility

14 new, state-of-the-art injection-molding machines were installed to improve production processes. With an investment of close to three million euros, Sanner has paved the way for future-oriented manufacturing at its headquarters.

One year after its start, Sanner has successfully completed the “future project production area South”. During the project, the entire machine park in this area was replaced with 14 injection-molding machines of the latest generation. The Sanner team completed the project on schedule and within the designated budget. “Our goal was to further automate production and consequently increase capacities and efficiency,” says Dirk Mähr, Managing Director of Sanner GmbH. “A goal we have definitely achieved.”