Sepro Expanding Robot Operations in France and U.S.

On the heels of what it describes as “four years of record-setting sales growth,” France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group is undertaking a multi-phase, 11 million euro expansion project.

In France, the plan will increase production capacity at Sepro’s headquarters facility in La Roche-sur-Yon, and launch a new global training facility nearby. In the U.S., the plan will add large-robot assembly capabilities to the systems integration and service operations already in place at the Sepro America operation in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“During the past four years, we have more than doubled the number of robots sold, from 1,300 in 2012 to more than 2,700 in 2016,” said Jean Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group. “We have reached the limits of our production capacity and we need to invest.”