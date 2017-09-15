SGL Group Reports 15% Increase in Sales

SGL Group reports that its sales from continuing operations was €435.3 million for the first half year, an increase of 15% from the previous €379.4 million.

‘In the second quarter we continued with the performance seen at the beginning of the year,’ says Dr Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Group. ‘The sale of our former Performance Products business unit means that we can now concentrate on our growth businesses Composites, Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems.’