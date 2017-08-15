SGL Sells its Performance Products Business Unit to Investment Group

SGL Carbon SE (Wiesbaden, Germany) has agreed to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to private equity investment firm Triton Partners (Frankfurt, Germany). The August 8 announcement means that SGL Group has signed a sale and purchase agreement to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business for an agreed-on enterprise value (cash and debt free) of €250 million, which, after deduction of standard debt-like items (mainly pension provisions) as well as other customary adjustments, results in cash proceeds of more than €230 million. The final proceeds will be determined based on the balance sheet at closing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, mainly relating to antitrust approvals. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.