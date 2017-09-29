Small Business Group Applauds GOP Tax Plan

An influential group of small businesses applauded a proposal by President Donald Trump and Republicans to slash taxes.

The National Federation of Independent Business on Wednesday called the GOP’s framework for tax reform a “good start” and urged lawmakers to take swift action.

“We are grateful to the President and congressional leaders for remaining steadfast on tax reform. We are pleased to see that the initial plan calls for reducing taxes on pass-through companies, which represent the overwhelming majority of American small businesses,” the group said in a statement.