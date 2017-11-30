PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

SME Names new Directors and Representatives

by | Nov 30, 2017 | Business, Daily News

plastic news SME directorsThe SME has elected and installed six international directors to serve as the governing body of the organization. The directors will begin their terms in January 2018.

The new directors are:

  • Winston Erevelles, St. Mary’s University
  • Mark Michalski, MKS Instruments
  • Dean Phillips, LINK Systems
  • Ralph Resnick, National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining and America Makes
  • Jim Schlusemann, Prosperia International
  • Susan Smyth, PhD, FSME, General Motors
