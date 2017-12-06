Spin Master Buys Perplexus Puzzle Maker Brand for $9 Million

In its latest foray into the fast-growing game and puzzle business, Toronto-based toy maker Spin Master Corp. has acquired puzzle maker Perplexus Co. for US$9 million.

Spin Master has distributed Perplexus since 2013 and will now own the global rights to the Perplexus brand.

San Francisco, Calif.-based Perplexus is a complex re-imagining of a two-dimensional ball-in-a-maze game