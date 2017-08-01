Spin Master Expands Outdoor Product Line With Acquisition of Toy Maker Aerobie

In a bid to expand its range of outdoor products, Toronto-based plastic toy maker Spin Master Corp. is acquiring sporting goods company Aerobie Inc., which makes flying disks and other aerodynamic projectiles.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Pala Alto, Calif., Aerobie makes a variety of outdoor flying toys. According to Spin Master, one of Aerobie’s flying ring products was used to set a 2003 Guinness World Record for the farthest thrown object without a speed-aiding feature.