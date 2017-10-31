Steady Economic Growth Expected in Canada in 2018: BMO

Canada’s economy is on pace to match the best annual growth performance since the Great Recession, a new report from BMO Capital Markets Economics and BMO Commercial Banking said, with real GDP likely to expand 3.1% this year, up from 1.5% in 2016.

“Consumer spending remains solid, while the worst of the capital spending retrenchment in energy is behind us and fiscal stimulus will add support,” the new BMO Blue Book report said. “That said, peak growth is likely past, with the economy expected to moderate to a 2.2% pace in 2018 as most provinces see growth step down. The big story at the regional level is a narrowing gap between the best and worst performers, as the recession fades in oil-producing provinces, while British Columbia and Central Canada should moderate after a few years of blistering growth.”