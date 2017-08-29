Tekni-Plex Begins Production at new China Manufacturing Facility

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Tekni-Plex, Inc.’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, near Shanghai has begun production. The company will hold a grand opening celebration on September 19th.

Earlier this year, Tekni-Plex announced a $15 million investment in the facility to support the growing needs of the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical and medical device market.

The more than 140,000-square-foot (13,000-square-meter) facility has already started manufacturing products for Tekni-Plex’s Natvar, Colorite and Action Technology business units. The facility features three Class 100K cleanrooms to accommodate medical-grade tubing and components production plus one Class 10K cleanroom that will produce Natvar’s pharma-grade tubing.