Tessy Plastics Completes Manufacturing Plant Expansion in Van Buren, New York

Tessy Plastics completed its $31.6 million manufacturing plant expansion project in Van Buren, Onondaga County, New York.

Founded in 1973, Tessy Plastics manufactures a wide range of products for sophisticated medical devices, electronics, products used in business applications and everyday consumer items, including packaging products.

The expansion project, located on State Fair Boulevard, included the addition of a 260,000 square-foot manufacturing facility to its existing plant. The project also included the construction and addition of resin storage silos, material handling system, chiller, production equipment as well as upgrades to the facilities electrical infrastructure.