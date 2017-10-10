PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Tooling Supplier J.P. Bowman Launches $7 Million Expansion

Oct 10, 2017

Auto industry supplier J.P. Bowman Precision Tooling is undertaking a $7.6 million expansion project at its manufacturing plant in Brantford, Ont.

The company, which makes tooling and dies for carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Chrysler, plans to buy new equipment, add new products, and hire 16 new workers as part of the project.

Submit a Comment