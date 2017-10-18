United Caps Continues on Acquisition Trail

Caps and closures manufacturer United Caps is taking over the plastics closures division of Closures4you. The takeover offer includes 28mm caps for disposable PET bottles and re-usable glass bottles.

This acquisition is part of growth strategy that also includes the recent takeover of Dewit Plastics in June this year. In the case of Closures4you, the plan is to ensure future market supply from the United Caps plant in Schwerin, Germany.