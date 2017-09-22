Victrex CEO Retires

Dave Hummel has retired as CEO of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) composite manufacturer Victrex after 24 years as CEO.

He is replaced by Jakob Sigurdsson who has more than 20 years’ experience in large multi-national companies, including Rohm & Haas (now part of Dow Chemical) in the US. His roles have spanned marketing, supply chain, business development, strategy and M&A, with particular emphasis on growth in new or emerging markets.