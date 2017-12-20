Wytchcraft Composites Moves to Larger Premises

The 20,000 sq ft manufacturing factory will provide the company with increased capacity to meet production demands. The facility includes a 30t overhead crane, ventilated areas for composites lay-up, yard space and launching facilities into the harbour.

Wytchcraft Composites manufactures GRP tooling and mouldings, producing hulls, decks and components for high performance rigid inflatables, superyacht tenders and monohull watercraft, ranging from 4-15m overall length.