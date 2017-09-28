A Plasticizing System for Compounds With High Levels of Glass Fiber Reinforcement

Plasticizing package enhances throughput and part quality in injection molding of composites with high glass fiber loadings. Xaloy System from Nordson includes wear-resistant screw, barrel and valve designed for high output and low-shear mixing, with minimal fiber breakage.

