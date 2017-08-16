Canadian Plastics Pioneer Ralph Noble Dies

Ralph Noble, a pioneering member of Canada’s plastics industry who became the Society of Plastics Engineers’ first president from outside the U.S., died on August 6, at the age of 89, in Rigaud, Que.

Born in Oshawa, Ont., Noble graduated from the University of Toronto in 1950 with a degree in chemical engineering, and then worked in sales positions for B.F. Goodrich and then CIL, the Canadian subsidiary of Britain’s Imperial Chemical Industries plc.