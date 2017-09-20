Composite Roof Built by Carbures

Architects FOSTER + PARTNERS (London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE), headed by Lord Norman Foster, has rebuilt the headquarters of its Norman Foster Foundation in Madrid. The roof of the newly constructed “Pavilion of Inspirations” was built by Carbures Civil Works Spain (Cadiz, Spain) using trademarked SAERTEX LEO materials from SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Saerbeck, Germany).

The “Pavilion of Inspirations” is part of the Foundation’s refurbished historical Madrid building, located at 48, Monte Esquinza Street, and reopend in June of this year. The pavilion and its 172m2 roof were designed by Foster, David Delgado, Raúl Gómez, and Jorge López, and the roof takes the form of an airplane wing, made with lightweight composites. The roof is carried on a concealed steel structure which protrudes over a structural glass façade with no apparent support, giving the impression that the roof is hovering.