Plastics and Extreme Hurricanes: Houston, We Have a Problem

Like many of us, I followed the news of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Both of these were Category 4 hurricanes, and they made landfall just days apart from each other, both in densely populated areas. I was deeply touched by the devastation that occurred. I was also stunned by the response of the plastics industry, especially in the state of Texas.

As an example, there was a story about the Arkema chemical plant, located in a small town named Crosby, TX. Crosby is about 20 miles northeast of Houston, in Harris County. Harris County is the most populous county in Texas, with a population of more than four million people.