The Industry Association AVK Announces the Winners of its Prestigious Innovation Awards

AVK Industrievereinigung Verstärkte Kunststoffe e.V. has announced the winners of its three prestigious Innovation Awards to institutions, companies and their partners in the composites industry.

All the participating organisations submitted outstanding innovations in the area of fibre reinforced composites. The Innovation Awards were presented during the “3rd International Composites Congress (ICC)” on 18/19 September at the International Congress Center Stuttgart. The award winners presented their innovations to the international audience during the trade fair. Dr. Elmar Witten, Managing Director of the AVK, was delighted by the number and quality of the submissions and especially by those of the award winners. “Every year, we are astonished by the level of innovation demonstrated by the research and development departments of companies and institutions in our sector. They are making an important contribution to achieving even greater sustainability and efficiency.”