This System can Tell if a 3D Printer has Been Hacked

Like pretty much any other computer-controlled device, 3D printers can be maliciously hacked. Given that they’re now creating items such as aircraft parts and medical implants, the results of a compromised print job could be catastrophic – particularly if the fault wasn’t visible from the outside. That’s why scientists from Rutgers University and the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a new system for making sure that 3D printers are doing what they’re supposed to.

The system operates on three levels.