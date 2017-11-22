Werth Introduces OnTheFly Computed Tomography for Faster Measurement Cycles

Computed tomography (CT) is a proven technology for completely capturing a workpiece, including undercuts and internal geometries, and enhancing measurement precision. However, historically CT has been too slow for measurement operations during the manufacturing process.

Werth Inc., headquartered in Giessen, Germany, with U.S. offices in Old Saybrook, CT, and Morgan Hill, CA, has introduced new technology that improves cycle speeds. The new OnTheFly CT (patent pending) slashes lag time caused by start-stop positioning of the workpiece by continuously rotating the machine axis.