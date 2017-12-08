More Than 200 Nations Promise to Stop Ocean Plastic Waste

NAIROBI (Reuters) – More than 200 countries signed a U.N. resolution in Nairobi on Wednesday to eliminate plastic pollution in the sea, a move some delegates hoped would pave the way to a legally binding treaty.

If current pollution rates continue, there will be more plastic in the sea than fish by 2050, said the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) which organized the meeting.

Eight million tonnes of plastic – bottles, packaging and other waste – are dumped into the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, UNEP added.

“There is very strong language in this resolution,” Norway’s environment minister, Vidar Helgesen, told Reuters.