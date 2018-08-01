PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

LA – Why 96 million plastic ‘shade balls’ may not save water

by | Aug 1, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Injection Molding

Plastic-News-Environmental-LA-96 million-plastic-shade-balls

In 2015, the world watched as a video of 96 million “shade balls” getting dumped into the Los Angeles Reservoir went viral. The purpose of the balls: to improve water quality and save water.

But a new study raises an interesting question: Could saving water in the Los Angeles Reservoir come at the cost of consuming water in other parts of world?

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the shade balls could keep contaminants out of the water and reduce the evaporation of the reservoir by 85 to 90 percent during a drought. The officials said the annual savings could amount to up to 300 million gallons of water, enough to supply drinking water to 8,100 people.

But a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Imperial College London and University of Twente in the Netherlands reported Monday that it may take more water to make the shade balls than what they save. To offset this loss, the shade balls must sit on the Los Angeles Reservoir between 1 to 2.5 years.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lego builds green credentials with switch from oil-based plastics

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Three years ago, Lego pumped $155 million into a new Sustainable...
Read More

Akro-Plastic offers up substitute for nylon 6/6

by | August 2, 2018 | Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

NIEDERZISSEN, Germany — Akro-Plastic GmbH is touting a special grade...
Read More

Starbucks Bans Plastic Straws, Winds Up Using More Plastic

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

2018 will forever be remembered as the year that hating plastic...
Read More

India: Banning Plastics: A Half-baked Idea

by | August 1, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Though the intention of the Maharashtra government to ban plastics...
Read More

LA – Why 96 million plastic ‘shade balls’ may not save water

by | August 1, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

In 2015, the world watched as a video of 96 million “shade balls”...
Read More

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for special bioplastic production

by | August 1, 2018 | Bioplastics, Business, Consumer, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for the special...
Read More

Study warns plastics could be shrinking penises

by | July 31, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

There are lots of reasons not to use plastic – but this one might...
Read More

American chemical industry fights against US tariffs

by | July 31, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 10% tax on 6000...
Read More

Nordell, injection moulding and extrusion in the UK, marks 50 years

by | July 31, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Profile | 0 Comments

Nordell is a plastic injection moulding and extrusion company,...
Read More

Tx — Material & Design Solutions (MDS) appoints Mark Bell as VP of Engineering

by | July 27, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Material & Design Solutions (MDS), a leading supplier of...
Read More