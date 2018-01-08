Marine Organisms Contribute to Spread of Microplastics in Water: Report

A new report by marine scientists at the University of Plymouth in the UK, marine organisms are able to tear apart a single plastic bag into 1.75 million microscopic pieces, which can add to the spread of microplastics within the marine environment.

The purpose of the study – entitled “Ingestion and fragmentation of plastic carrier bags by the amphipod Orchestia gammarellus: Effects of plastic type and fouling load” – was to determine if different types of plastic and the presence of a biofilm (a layer of organic material which accumulates over time) could change the rate at which such organisms broke down plastic debris.

When introduced to biofilm, the research team said, the activity was actually found to have increased fourfold.