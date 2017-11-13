EuCIA Seminar Focuses on Sustainability

The European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) reports that it recently focused on sustainability in composites as part of a Lightweight, Durable and Sustainable Composites seminar held in Brussels, Belgium, at the end of October.

According to the association, sustainability is a key driver for the use of composites, and there is a need for life cycle assessment (LCA) methods that provide reliable, reproducible results. However, LCAs which evaluate the environmental benefits of composite products throughout their life cycle are a valuable tool, but they are often complex and expensive and the results are dependent on the LCA system and the data employed, according to EuCIA.