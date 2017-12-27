EuCIA Adds Thermoplastics Processing Data to Eco Impact Calculator

The European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) has added new thermoplastics data to its Eco Calculator, the online tool which enables composites companies to calculate the environmental impact associated with the production of their products. The Eco Calculator is constantly evolving to meet industry needs and this latest development follows the recent addition of data for core materials for RTM and vacuum infusion processes. Further additions will be announced next year. The Eco Calculator is available free of charge at ecocalculator.eucia.eu.

The new data for glass fiber thermoplastics materials encompasses both the compounding into granulate and the molding of the part. For example, a user can take a polypropylene with 30% glass fiber and filler and calculate the environmental impact of producing that compound, and then, in a second step, calculate the environmental impact of using that material in an injection molding process.