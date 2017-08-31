Ontario Government Creates $25.8 Million Cleantech Innovation Fund

The Ontario provincial government is starting a $25.8-million fund to support the creation and commercialization of green technologies.
The Low Carbon Innovation Fund will support technologies in areas such as alternative energy generation and conservation; new biofuels, bioplastics, and bioproducts; transportation; and carbon capture and usage.
According to the government, the initiative is funded by proceeds from the province’s carbon market.
