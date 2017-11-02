Caravelas Sugar Presents new Green Plastic Packaging

Braskem’s Green Plastic will be used for the first time in packages of refined sugar in Brazil. The pioneer in the use will be Caravelas Sugar, one of the country’s most important companies in this segment. The 100% renewable raw material will be applied in the packaging of refined sugar and glass. The products will be available for sale as of October.

Currently, the Caravelas brand consumes 140 tons of packaging per month and will be the only one in the segment that has sugarcane in its production cycle from start to finish. Consumers will be able to identify the new packaging through the “I’m greenT” seal, visible on the product front. The seal is the identification of Braskem for packaging made with Green Plastic.