Don’t Follow Kenya’s Example on Plastic Bags

The idea of the United States taking environmental cues from Kenya, a country that ranks near the bottom for environmental performance, is frightening. Instead of following Kenya’s lead, we should build on initiatives that are already working in the United States to promote the recycling and reuse of plastic.

Banning plastic bags (or criminalizing them, as Kenya did) means increased food prices for low-income residents and higher costs for local store owners to provide more expensive options. It isn’t good for the environment either. With most bans, we’ve seen a move to thicker “reusable” bags that aren’t sufficiently reused, or cloth bags, which must be reused 131 times before their carbon footprint is less than a single plastic bag.