UN Recognizes P&G Recyclable Bottle Made of Beach Plastic

by | Nov 2, 2017 | Daily News, Environmental, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news beach plastic bottlePackaging can earn a wide range of awards and that’s all well and good, but there’s a globally known organization, the United Nations (New York City), that’s not usually associated with awards for packaging developments.

Which is why the United Nation’s United Nations Momentum for Change Lighthouse Activity award given to TerraCycle (Trenton, NJ), Procter & Gamble (Geneva, Switzerland) and SUEZ (Paris) seems pretty special.

The UN’s recognition is for the initiative announced earlier this year with the partnership of these three organizations to create the world’s first fully recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic. The award is to be given in Bonn, Germany, in November during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23).
The shampoo bottle, made for the world #1 shampoo brand, Head & Shoulders, contains 25% beach plastic that is collected from beaches, oceans, rivers and other waterways. TerraCycle manages the collection process, working with NGOs and cleanup organizations on six continents. The project was announced at the World Economic Forum in January and the first bottles went on store shelves in France this summer.

