Victoria, B.C. to Ban Plastic Bags Starting in July 2018

The City of Victoria, B.C. plans to ban businesses from offering single-use plastic bags to consumers starting July 1, 2018.

The Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw, affecting plastic and other single-use bags, passed first, second and third readings by Victoria city council on Dec. 14. Businesses will be restricted from charging for or providing free plastic bags, except in specific situations. Retailers must first ask customers if they need a bag, and then charge 15 cents for a paper bag, or $1 for a reusable bag.