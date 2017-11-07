Abandoned Fishing Nets Recycled in Mexico

The not-for-profit group World Animal Protection says it has joined forces with the International Committee for the Recovery of the Vaquita (CIRVA), Monterey Bay Diving and local fishermen in San Felipe, Mexico, to locate abandoned gillnets in vaquita porpoise habitat areas.

The team used sonar scanning technology to find discarded nets likely to entangle vaquitas, ultimately removing approximately 2,000 square meters of such netting. The mission was funded by WWF Mexico. The gillnets recovered will be recycled by companies and not-for-profit groups, including New York-based Parley for the Oceans, through the Global Ghost Gear Initiative, founded by World Animal Protection, to make nylon-based products out of the abandoned nets.