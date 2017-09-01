China’s MEP Continues Anti-Pollution Efforts

China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) has issued an English-language news release providing information on its initiative to catalog sources of pollution in that nation. The initiative is likely to include facilities that process and consume scrap materials, which have been undergoing scrutiny by the MEP throughout 2017.

The August 30, 2017, press release says its “Measures for the Disclosure of Environmental Information by Enterprises and Public Institutions” have been drafted by the MEP “to further promote the disclosure of environmental information by enterprises and public institutions, and enable the disclosure to be more feasible and useful.”