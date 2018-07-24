PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Opinion from NZ: No such thing as plastic fantastic

by | Jul 24, 2018

Plastic-News-Environmental-Today-No-plastic-fantastic

Since plastic was introduced to the world around 100 years ago it has become part of our every day lives. Plastic has been regarded by millions of people across the globe as an absolutely fantastic product with trillions of individual uses.

Yet every piece of plastic that has ever been produced is still on the Earth’s surface somewhere, excluding what has been incinerated.

Nearly all plastics are made from fossil fuels, which is a non-renewable resource and non-biodegradable. These are the basic environmental considerations that need to be given when looking at the effects of the 9 billion tonnes of fantastic plastic produced.

Although many of these plastic types are considered fantastic, we should take a moment to also consider how some of these more durable plastics can be a serious health issue.

Firstly, the five Rs could become our new habit: Refuse, Reuse, Recycle, Reduce, Remove.

