Plastic straws rank low among consumer concerns

PlasticsToday.com — What do you feel guilty about? Since you’re reading PlasticsToday, you’re obviously connected to the plastics industry in some way, which means you are probably smarter than the average bear when it comes to plastics technology. A new survey of 2,121 consumers in 25 cities across the United States conducted by Crestline Custom Promotional Products revealed some surprising findings about how consumers shop their values.According to Crestline, “trying to be an ethical consumer can be an emotional rollercoaster ride of feeling good when we support businesses that share our values, and guilty when we put convenience or price ahead of our beliefs.” Trying to “shop your values” can be difficult, said Crestine. But is “shopping” our values really all that important to consumers? Or is it just more big green hype?Do consumers consider corporate ethics before buying from a company? The first question was: “I care whether the companies I buy from share my moral and ethical values.” To some extent they do: 17.2% said they “strongly agree” with that statement and 51.1% said they “agree.” The remaining 31.8% are indifferent (22.4%) or disagree (7.9%) and strongly disagree (1.5%). Consumers in Seattle-Tacoma and New York City care most about corporate ethics, each rating 3.91 in that category.See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article