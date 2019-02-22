PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Squid could provide an eco-friendly alternative to plastics

by | Feb 22, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science

Plastic-News-Environmental-Today-Squid-an eco-friendly-alternative-plastic

Center for Research on Advanced Fiber Technologies (CRAFT) — The remarkable properties of a recently-discovered squid protein could revolutionize materials in a way that would be unattainable with conventional plastic, finds a review published in Frontiers in Chemistry. Originating in the ringed teeth of a squid’s predatory arms, this protein can be processed into fibers and films with applications ranging from ‘smart’ clothes for health monitoring, to self-healing recyclable fabrics that reduce microplastic pollution. Materials made from this protein are eco-friendly and biodegradable, with sustainable large-scale production achieved using laboratory culture methods.

“Squid proteins can be used to produce next generation materials for an array of fields including energy and biomedicine, as well as the security and defense sector,” says lead author Melik Demirel, Lloyd and Dorothy Foehr Huck Endowed Chair in Biomimetic Materials, and Director of Center for Research on Advanced Fiber Technologies (CRAFT) at Penn State University, USA. “We reviewed the current knowledge on squid ring teeth-based materials, which are an excellent alternative to plastics because they are eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable.”

As humanity awakens to the aftermath of a 100-year party of plastic production, we are beginning to heed nature’s warnings—and its solutions.

The oceans, which have borne the brunt of plastic pollution, are at the center of the search for sustainable alternatives. A newly-discovered protein from squid ring teeth (SRT) – circular predatory appendages located on the suction cups of squid, used to strongly grasp prey—has gained interest because of its remarkable properties and sustainable production.

“SRT photonics are biocompatible and biodegradable, so could be used to make not only wearable health monitors but also implantable devices for biosensing and biodetection,” adds Demirel.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Echa publishes inventory of additives in plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Additives & Modifiers, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Chemicalwatch.com — Echa has published information on 419 substances...
Read More

SEC: Company lied about recycled product quality

by | February 22, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Plastics Recycling Update — A plastics manufacturer falsely claimed...
Read More

Squid could provide an eco-friendly alternative to plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Center for Research on Advanced Fiber Technologies (CRAFT) — The...
Read More

Plastics Manufacturer Acquires Medical Device Maker

by | February 21, 2019 | Daily News, Medical, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Boston, Ma — A Boston investment fund has overhauled its plastics...
Read More

CarbonLITE facility to install tech-heavy sorting system

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource Recycling, Inc — Bulk Handling Systems will provide robots...
Read More

Applied Plastics scooped up by private equity firm

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Plasticstoday.com — Medical coatings provider Applied Plastics...
Read More

RENEW Plastics unveils new deck board product

by | February 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Luxemburg, WI — RENEW Plastics of Luxemburg,WI a division of N.E.W....
Read More

Finalists announced for plastics recycling awards

by | February 20, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource-recycling.com — Forty finalists have been announced for the...
Read More

Chinaplas 2019 to promote plastics and rubber industry development

by | February 20, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Consumer, Daily News, Recycling | 0 Comments

Insidewaste.com — Chinaplas 2019, with its aim to promote the...
Read More

SARAH ROGERS: Microplastics: Small plastics, big problem

by | February 19, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

Clemson University, Sarah Rogers — Most items that are an integral...
Read More