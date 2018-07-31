PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Study warns plastics could be shrinking penises

There are lots of reasons not to use plastic – but this one might come as a shock. Chemicals in everyday items, from household cleaners to food packaging, can damage a man’s penis – and make it smaller.

Dr. Andrew Pask and Dr. Mark Green, from the University of Melbourne, said in Australia penis birth defects have doubled in recent years, due to plastic use.

Phthalates, BPA and parabens are to blame for a rise in the number of baby boys being born with genital defects, experts have warned.

