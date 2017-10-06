New ASTM Test Method Improves Precision of Plastic Film Thickness, Variability Measurement

A new ASTM International (West Conshohocken, PA) standard reportedly provides a better test method for measuring the average thickness and thickness variability of plastic film. The D8136 standard was developed by ASTM International’s committee on plastics.

“The new test method is more accurate, precise and easier to use than existing test methods,” said ASTM International member Rob Lawrence, a mechanical engineer at SolveTech Inc. “The standard will help almost the entire chain in the plastic film industry, and will likely improve quality throughout the industry.”