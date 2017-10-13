PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Extrusion Basics: Troubleshooting? It’s OK to Monkey With the Resin

by | Oct 13, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Plastics Materials

First, my monthly reminder: There are no toxic plastics, none of them. Our materials are safe and do far more good for the environment than harm. When you meet anyone who thinks otherwise, try to find out why they want to believe the contrary so fiercely. You may be surprised and maybe even sympathetic. If you ask for statistics, toxicity data and their sources, you probably won’t get any, or they will be selective or come from questionable sources. Anything you think is really significant, please let me know.

Now, I can talk about extrusion. I’ve done a good deal of extrusion troubleshooting over the years, and found that many people want to believe that the equipment is the problem. If we can just change the screw or the screen pack or maybe do something to improve cooling, the problem(s) will go away. That sometimes happens, of course, but I’m a chemical engineer and my “grad school” was my job in tech service for a resin supplier, so I also look to materials for solutions, especially because that’s where most of the money goes, too.

One thing we can do is blend resins with each other. We often do this, anyway, if we work our trim and scrap into the product, but sometimes it makes sense to blend two or more different resins. For example, we might blend some regular LDPE with LLDPE to raise the speed we can run without melt fracture. Proportions will depend on needed properties and relative resin costs.

Source Link

Related Posts

Rapid Granulator Makes Major Investment to Improve Productivity and Quality Control

by | October 13, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Rapid Granulator (Bredaryd, Sweden) is making a major investment in machining equipment at its headquarters in Bredaryd, Sweden

Read More

Machinex Upgrades Equipment at Boulder County, Colorado, MRF

by | October 13, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Machinex Group, Plessisville, Quebec, has supplied equipment for a major upgrade of the container line at the Boulder County, Colorado, material

Read More

Biocomposites Event Biggest Ever

by | October 13, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The organizers of the Biocomposites Conference Cologne (BCC) says that the event, taking place from 6–7 December 2017 in Cologne, Germany

Read More

Extrusion Basics: Troubleshooting? It’s OK to Monkey With the Resin

by | October 13, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

I’ve done a good deal of extrusion troubleshooting over the years, and found that many people want to believe that the equipment is the problem

Read More

Fibermaq at Industry Show

by | October 13, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Fibermaq, a Brazilian provider of composite molding equipment, plans to participate for the first time in the Congress of Industrial Management and

Read More

Indorama Ventures Acquires DuPont Teijin Films

by | October 13, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to

Read More

Clariant Packaging Solutions Extend Shelf Life of Oxygen- and Moisture-Sensitive Probiotics

by | October 13, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Clariant, a world leader in Specialty Chemicals, with its Healthcare Packaging business unit, announces a combination of packaging solutions that

Read More

M. Holland Company Announces Hire to Expand Flexible Packaging & Rotational Molding Plastics Distribution

by | October 12, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resin, announces the hire of Frank LaRocque as the company’s new Film and Flexible

Read More

Contract Medical Molder Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Doubles Cleanroom Capacity

by | October 12, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical | 0 Comments

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (Minneapolis) has doubled cleanroom manufacturing capacity at its Litchfield, MN, facilities in response to

Read More

North American and EU Plastic Trade Associations Create Global Coalition to Harmonize Testing Protocols

by | October 12, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Three major international plastics recycling organizations have announced a partnership designed to coordinate efforts on testing protocols

Read More

Submit a Comment