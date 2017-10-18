New BOPP Additive Improves Slip Performance and Eliminates Material Migration

Today at Fakuma, Dow Performance Silicones (Midland, MI), a global business unit of DowDuPont Materials Sciences division, introduced a new masterbatch that improves slip performance in bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and eliminates additive migration. HMB-6301 is a patent-pending solution based on heritage Dow Corning silicone technology that addresses key drawbacks of standard slip agents, including continuous migration from the film surface, and degradation over time and under elevated temperatures, said the company.

Organic additives are routinely used to enhance slip performance, but they tend to migrate, according to Christophe Paulo, Global Segment Leader, Plastic Additives. “When you roll the film, the additives migrate and cause tremendous problems for high-quality printing, laminating, metalizing and so forth,” he told PlasticsToday from the Fakuma show floor. HMB-6301 masterbatch can benefit BOPP film converters and processors by lowering the coefficient of friction to optimize packaging production efficiencies, and by enabling superior printing and metallization for high-quality, attractive packaging. “Packaging is part of your product’s branding,” added Paulo, and for premium products, a quality appearance is essential.