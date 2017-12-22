Stretch Film Line sets new Standard in Modular Efficiency, According to Extrusion Specialist

Extrusion and converting technology specialist Davis-Standard (Pawcatuck, CT) has engineered a stretch film line that, it claims, redefines modular efficiency for high-grade film operations. Installed in early 2017 for a large-scale North American film producer, the technology is the new standard for stretch film line configurations because of multiple operator and production advantages, according to Davis-Standard.

The system is engineered for producing 31 to 51 gauge (7.8 to 13 micron) thin film at high speeds. Davis-Standard’s side-by-side DS S3 overlapping winder enables maximum slit widths for hand-wrap, machine-wrap and jumbo rolls, supporting multiple market segments on one winder. Films discharge out the front of the line to a common side to simplify roll packing and future automation. Cores are also same-side loaded from the back to prevent disruption of packing activities. There is an auxiliary lay-on roll to eliminate top-wind waste during transfer, optimizing roll quality and eliminating outer wrap transfer waste.