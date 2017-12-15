How Extrusion Puts Some Sparkle in the Holidays

Just because Thanksgiving is over doesn’t mean we have to stop being thankful. In fact, Christmas is just as good a reason to be thankful—for the people with whom we share the holidays; for the good we can do for others, and vice versa; for the celebration of the meek and the mild rather than the celebrities; and for our good fortune in having materials such as plastics that save energy, protect our food and our bodies, transmit our water, power and fuel, and allow creative artistic expression in style and function.

And since this is an extrusion column, I’ll remind you of some season-related extrusion applications for which we should be thankful: