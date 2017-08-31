Mold Release Agent now Available in Brazil

Redelease, a Brazilian distributor of specialty chemicals, has introduced a semi-permanent mold release agent into the Brazilian composites market. Developed by English company Marbocote, Ycon CR8 can reportedly cover, after the application of four layers, from 20 to 25 m2 of surface. ‘This is a better performance than the products currently available in Brazil,’ said Roberto Iacovella, managing partner of Redelease.