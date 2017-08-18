Brüggemann Offers Injection Molding Modifier

by | Aug 18, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Process Recycling

Heilbronn, Germany-based BrüggemannChemical is now offering plastic compounders and producers a newly developed modifier it says offers them the ability to “precisely adjust the relative viscosity of polyamides.” Polyamide resins include Nylon 6 and Nylon (PA) 66.

The new modifier “allows the upcycling of high-viscosity polyamide scrap to produce quality injection molding grade material, and offers compounders significant cost benefits over the use of virgin polymers,” says BrüggemannChemical.

The company says the addition of the Bruggolen TP-M1417 modifier to high-viscosity polyamide scrap “gives producers a material that has the desired relative viscosity as well as mechanical properties that are on the same level as those of virgin polyamide injection molding grades.” With characteristics of high stiffness, tensile strength and impact strength, the upcycled materials “are suitable for the same applications as virgin material of corresponding viscosity,” says the firm.



